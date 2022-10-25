Argentine president Fernandez praises Xi on his reelection and “impressive achievements”

“Under the leadership of Xi, China has achieved impressive advances, with an enormous impact in the living standard of the Chinese people”, Fernandez

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez was among the first world leaders in congratulating Xi Jinping for his reelection, over the weekend, as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, pointed out the Chinese official news agency Xinhua

“Under the leadership of Xi Jingping, China has achieved impressive advances in the eradication of poverty, scientific and technology innovation and the battle against Covid 19, which has had an enormous impact in the living standard of the Chinese people”, Fernandez is quoted by the Beijing media.

The list of praise for XI also included Russian president Vladimir Putin who in his congratulation message said that “the decisions adopted by the XX national congress of the Chinese Communist party will contribute to advance China and obtain its economic and social objectives, improving the international standing status of China”.

Other countries sending messages were the heads of state from Byelorussia, Southern Sudan, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Hungary and the Muslim League from Pakistan.

The Argentine ambassador in Beijing Sabino Vaca Narvaja, an admirer of the Chinese regime growing power, also underlined the five year re-election of chairman Xi as chairman in a multitudinous congress

In Buenos Aires, president Fernandez met with a delegation from China Railway International Group, headed by Bi Yanchun to consider different infrastructure, energy and technology projects to be developed in Argentina. They refer to the electrification of urban lines and modernization of railways in the north of the country.

Last February, president Fernandez and Xi agreed in Beijing to incorporate Argentina to the Belt and Road Initiative, China's global infrastructure development flagship cooperation project that already includes 21 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.

CRIG the international affiliate of China Railway Group Limited, CREC, has a history of 120 years, and is one of China's largest construction companies in the world, as well as in railways, highways and tunnels. Closely linked to the Chinese government CRIG has a long list of infrastructure projects globally.

