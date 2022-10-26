Argentine President meets with group of US Senators

Senator Menendez was also to hold talks with other local leaders

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador Marc Stanley and a delegation of visiting lawmakers to discuss the importance of bilateral ties and the strengthening of democratic institutions and human rights in the region.

Joining Fernández were Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, while the US delegation featured Democratic Senators Robert Menendez and Benjamin Cardin together with their Republican colleagues Robert Portman and Benjamin Sasse, Republican from Nebraska.

Also present were Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff director Damian Murphy and Senate Foreign Relations Committee professional staff member Brandon Yoder.

President Fernández reviewed the current mutual agenda, which included the arrival of US investments while discussing Argentina's role as a stable supplier of food and energy in the current global crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Both parties celebrated “the level of the bilateral relationship, the frank and fluid dialogue that exists between both governments”, and reviewed the work carried out by the Argentine Presidency in the United Nations Human Rights Council, to further advance “joint strategies” in multilateral circles.

Menéndez, Chairman of the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee, has been in Argentina since Monday and plans to hold meetings with other local leaders, including Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Senators Martín Lousteau, Guadalupe Tagliaferri and Mariana Juri.