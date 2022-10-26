Brazil oil and gas production in September above 4.000 MMboe

Brazil's total oil and gas production during September reached 4.048 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the country's market regulator, ANP.

This is the second time such a volume of production was reached, over four million barrels equivalent per day, the first had been back in January 2020.

Of this total, 3,148 million correspond to daily barrels of oil and 143,97 million to cubic meters of natural gas per day, with production from pre salt province accounting for nearly 75% of the total. ANP also mentioned that the 4,048 million equivalent of barrels per day, was up 2,04% from 3.966 million equivalent barrels per day in August.

Oil production increased 1.99% to 3.148 million barrels per day, while natural gas output rose 2.22% to 143.1 million cubic meters per day.