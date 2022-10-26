Falklands' Health and Social Services logo competition

A view of the well equipped King Edward Memorial Hospital in the heart of the City of Stanley

The Falkland Islands' Health and Social Services Department would like to invite budding artists or technical designers to help design a new logo for the directorate.

The theme for the new design is ‘team of teams’, which looks at celebrating the variety of departments within the directorate: KEMH, Social Services Department, Tussac House, Hillside House, Jersey House, Community Support etc. Ideas are invited which express this theme in a clever, creative way that captures how the directorate is part of the Falkland Islands community.

A committee made up from the different KEMH departments will select the winner and their concept will be used to develop a design for the logo. The deadline for submission is noon on 30 November 2022

The winner will be announced in early December 2022. The winner will receive prize money and they will also have the exciting prospect of seeing their idea turned into an official logo, which will be used extensively on a range of materials across the directorate for years to come.

Director of Health and Social Services, Tom Bale said: “I do hope that as many creative people as possible take part in the competition and feel inspired to send us their ideas of how our directorate fits in our Falklands community. Having so many departments under one directorate it is vital that we remember we are one family; or, a ‘team of teams’, if you will. By having a logo that encompasses all of health and social services, we can have a proud sense of belonging with one another and with our community.”

Designs should be submitted as a high resolution; PNG; SVG; JPEG; or PDF and more information can be found by emailing pa.dhss@kemh.gov.fk or pa.smt@kemh.gov.fk