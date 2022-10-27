Crime in Chile: Opposition praises president Boric's change of attitude', but distrust entourage

Despite the collapse in public opinion approval of Chilean president Gabriel Boric, the government's opposition have valued the change of attitude from the leader, in recent weeks when referring to crucial areas such as law and order, although admitting there are still “pockets of resistance” in the government.

“All governments have to be submitted to public opinion approval, something which is particularly changing in most countries. But when this government faces the challenge of public security, it is evident there are different opinions, attitudes, and they still carry them in their packs, given the many years they had to transit in the opposition,” argued conservative lawmaker Jorge Alessandri.

The member of the Lower House went on to accuse that certain authorities from the Home Office in government, “have to admit they have been wrong, mislead or ill intended, and should apologize to the Carabineros force, for the way they have addressed them far too often”

Nevertheless Alessandri feels there is a change of attitude of posture from the president. I realize he is asking for more security funds and is supporting the Carabineros, but “I still feel that some of those who surround him have yet to turn the page with the same frankness and speed he has done...”

Finally Alessandri pointed out that the Chilean government is having more difficulties convincing its own people, than the opposition, about the need to have law and order, and a strong political support in the face of challenge to security,

From the congressional coalition, Socialist lawmaker Jaime Naranjo said his party supports president Boruc, but “the country is going through a difficult moment and regrettably this government has had to address standing issues from long in the past such as overall crime, migration, violence in the Macrozona where there are armed groups of Mapuche gangs, plus the socio-economic situation of Chile, which generates much discontent and outbursts of street complaints,”

