Dual nationality and right to vote in Falklands: Assembly's Speaker draft statement

Speaker of the Assembly, Keith Biles

This week, Falkland Islands’ Legislative Assembly Speaker Keith Biles gave a draft statement on the matter of persons holding dual nationality to vote in elections or to hold office.

Mr Biles said: “Honorable Members, you will be aware that a matter has arisen relating to an interpretation of the Constitution regarding the eligibility of persons holding dual nationality to vote in elections or to hold office in the Assembly.”

He added: “For the guidance of Honorable Members and the Public it is stated that: The circumstances that have arisen may be referred by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court as the only authority to adjudicate on such matters, and pending any judgment to the contrary, if sought, it is confirmed that this Assembly has been and is properly constituted and may continue its business, with all elected Members having equal and valid voting rights.”

In mid October, after MLA Teslyn Barkman received New Zealand status, queries were raised surrounding a phrase which appears in the Constitution on grounds for disqualification for election and electors. The constitution states an individual is not qualified to be registered as an elector, or to be elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly if they are “by virtue of his or her own act under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign Power or state