Falklands' ExCo pledges more openness and transparency

28th Friday, October 2022 - 10:17 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Executive Council, ExCo, has agreed some amendments to their Standing Orders relating to ‘Openness, Transparency and Publication’.

In the paper discussed in ExCo in August, it was agreed that: “Meetings of the Council are not public within the meaning of the Committees (Public Access) Ordinance but the Council is nonetheless committed to openness and transparency in its operation.

Accordingly, each paper presented for Council consideration should include a recommendation about whether or not it should be made available to the public.”

The paper goes on to outline various categories members should refer to when making their decision. Consideration will be given to publishing parts of the minutes relating to published reports.

The paper said: “The Council will publish a summary of its deliberations on papers presented to it which are not contained within the published minutes and on any other matters.”

This summary must include, in relation to any decisions taken at the meeting, whether the decision was unanimous or whether it was put to a vote of the elected members

