Football World Cup trophy lands in Uruguay

28th Friday, October 2022 - 20:21 UTC Full article

Montevideo's Centenario Stadium is where the first-ever World Cup final took place

The World Cup trophy that will be at stake later this year in Qatar landed Friday at Carrasco airport, where it was welcomed by Brazil's 2002 world champion Lucio, Vice President Beatriz Argimón, and Montevideo Mayor Carolina Cosse, together with Uruguayan Football Association authorities.

Argimón, who is in charge of the Executive Branch until Oct. 31 due to President Luis Lacalle Pou's trade mission to Japan, underlined the bond between the World Cup and Uruguay's “richest history.”

“I was just talking to the mayor [of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse] about what it means for our society to receive this cup: That mixture of sensations that has to do with that past that provokes us so much and summons us, but -believe us- it has to do with hope and enthusiasm,” she pointed out.

As is customary in football circles, only those who have won the World Cup and government officials are allowed to touch the trophy. Uruguay last won the title in 1950 in a memorable decider at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Lucio said that lifting that trophy was something he had dreamed of since he played in the streets as a child. “Today I have the immense satisfaction and joy of being a world champion,” said Lucio, who also wished Uruguay good luck in Qatar 2022.

The trophy will be on display at Montevideo's Centenario stadium as of Saturday. It is the venue where the first-ever World Cup final was played. Hosts Uruguay beat neighbors Argentina 4-2 in 1930.