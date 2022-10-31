Bolsonaro mum after defeat

The lights were off and Bolsonaro reportedly went to sleep

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was nowhere to be found Sunday evening after his loss to the former head of state Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva was confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

According to Brazilian media reports, the former Army captain does not want to receive anyone, not even his closest allies,“ O Globo wrote. ”Over the phone, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Cid, his aide-de-camp, reported that the chief went up to his room and was going to sleep,“ a leading columnist for O Globo said.

Bolsonaro spent the day with his son Flavio at the Alvorada Palace, and could only be visited by his running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, according to Folha de S. Paulo. The lights at the presidential residence were turned off late Sunday, it was also reported.

Brazilian media underlined Bolsonaro's unpredictability regarding his statements on whether he would or would not accept the outcome of the elections. However, TSE Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes said he had spoken personally with Bolsonaro and there was ”no real risk“ that the results will be challenged.

De Moraes also said he had had a conversation with Lula, as he congratulated both candidates for their participation. He also praised Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco, who ”never ceased to position himself in favor of democracy and the electoral system.”