Users lose followers amid Instagram glitch worldwide

31st Monday, October 2022 - 21:16 UTC Full article

Instagram also suffered failures in the login and use of the application last month

Instagram users were shocked early Monday as Instagram began suspending accounts worldwide for no apparent reason, which also resulted in the loss of followers.

Account holders turned to other social media such as Twitter to report on what they were experiencing.

Later in the day Instagram again reported failures of an origin yet to be determined.

Users whose accounts have been blocked have up to 30 days to appeal the decision.

Profiles suspended without a warning is so far the biggest problem, it was reported. “We are aware that some of you are having problems accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram's parent company Meta said in a statement.

According to Down Detector, (downdetector.com) a website that reports the fall of digital services, Instagram problems began to grow Monday morning. Many users came across signs reading “We suspended your account,” while others mentioned a significant drop in the number of followers.

Meta acknowledged the problem and announced it was working on the issue.

Other users also pointed out that the Instagram support page is not working either.

One of the users joked that these events benefit Twitter, whose activity grows notably when WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook are down.

The problems in the functioning of Instagram are recorded just a few days after a WhatsApp crash.

On Tuesday last week, the messaging application presented failures globally. As usual in these cases, the hiccup became a trend in other social networks, including the usual memes and jokes.

On September 22, Instagram also suffered failures in the login and use of the application.