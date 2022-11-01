Bolsonaro avoids talking about defeat and his team announces start of transition to Lula

Bolsonaro says he will “comply” with the Constitution after electoral defeat. Photo: EFE / Joedson Alves



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's team will start the transition process with authorities from Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's Workers' Party even though he did not expressly admit he was beaten in last Sunday's runoff.

The incumbent head of state gave a short speech from Brasilia Tuesday at around 4.30 pm, after which he did not take any questions.

He did however explain that street rioting nationwide was the result of fudgy elections after which he emerged as the leader of over 50 million Brazilians who stood for peace, liberty, and economic prosperity.

Bolsonaro also vowed to keep on fighting as President and as an ordinary citizen for the values of God, family, and the colors of the Brazilian flag, always within the country's Constitutional boundaries, even though he has been repeatedly labeled as an antidemocratic person.