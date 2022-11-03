Argentine President says releasing RF leaders covers up the obvious

3rd Thursday, November 2022 - 10:54 UTC Full article

Fernández described RF as “a criminal gang with ramifications and dark financing”

Argentine President Alberto Fernández lashed out at the Higher Court judges who ordered the release of the four Revolución Federal (RF) rebels who had been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK).

President Fernández, a penal law professor, argued that such a decision masked “the fact that a criminal gang with ramifications and dark financing made an attempt against the life of the Vice-President of the Nation.”

“It seems that far from wanting to clarify the fact and get to those most responsible, they [the judges] are determined to cover up the obvious,” Fernandez about the ruling of Justices Leopoldo Bruglia, Mariano Llorens, and Pablo Bertuzzi to release Jonathan Morel, Leonardo Sosa, Gastón Guerra, and Sabrina Basile.

The President was particularly critical of Bruglia and Bertuzzi, who were dubiously transferred from other courts during the government of Mauricio Macri. “Judges Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi should be only in the courts for which they vied,” Fernández insisted. He added that ”only an illegal maneuver (which is an open secret) of former President Mauricio Macri“ could result in their ”usurping“ these benches, Fernández underlined. He also asked the Supreme Court to step in.

President Fernández also swore in Santiago Maggiotti as the new Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat.

”If you do well, thousands of Argentine families will do well and we will provide housing solutions to those who need it. Thank you for accepting the challenge,“ Fernández told Maggiotti and then thanked the outgoing official, Jorge Ferraresi ”for the effort, the dedication, the enormous work you did, and because I really appreciate your support.“

During the current administration, over 60,000 houses were delivered nationwide and 70,000 loans were granted under the new Procrear Plan. ”The State has taken housing construction as a present and active policy, not only to generate a roof for those families who do not have one, but also as a tool for economic mobility and employment generation,” explained Maggiotti, who had served as Deputy Minister under Ferraresi.