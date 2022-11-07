Falklands forecasting record hake catch, plus 62,000 tons

7th Monday, November 2022 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Department of Natural Resource has announced that the reception of application forms for the Illex packs for the 2023 season must be completed by 16th November 2022.

“Please be advised that the Illex Application packs for the 2023 season are available from the Licensing Officer at the Fisheries Department. ”Please phone 27260 or email licensingofficer@naturalresources.gov.fk if you would like to receive a copy.

”Note that the closing date for the receipt of completed applications is 12 (noon) on 16th November 2022”.

In related news the Natural Resources Department also anticipated that hake catches this year will be above 62,000 tons, with operations ongoing, the volume will mark a record.