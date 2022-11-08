Embraer remains on course with delivery of 33 aircraft in Q3

8th Tuesday, November 2022 - 20:33 UTC Full article

Third-quarter revenue was US$ 17.8 billion, up 6 percent versus the same period in 2021

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer delivered 33 units in the third quarter of 2022 despite problems in the production chain, it was reported. So far this year, 79 aircraft came out, 27 commercial and 52 executive ones, against 86 in the same period of 2021.

The last quarterly deliveries included 10 commercial aircraft and 23 business jets from 9 and 21 respectively the previous year. Embraer recorded losses of R$ 228.2 million (around US$ 45 million) in the first half of this year, 26.4% less than in the first six months of 2021.

And the new results mean a 10 % improvement from the third quarter last year, thanks to which the company told reporters in Sao Paulo that the year's targets of 100 to 110 business jets and 60 to 70 commercial aircraft were still within range.

Third-quarter revenue was US$ 17.8 billion, up 6 percent versus the same period in 2021, it was also reported.

The latest backlog data included a firm order for six E195-E2 aircraft placed by Oman's budget carrier SalamAir after a deal with Canada's Porter Airlines for 20 aircraft earlier this year.

Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said he hoped the disruptions would not derail the company's planned performance.

Founded in 1969, Embraer is the world's third-largest aircraft manufacturer and the largest overall regarding commercial aircraft of up to 150 seats. It is also a key element in Brazil's exports.