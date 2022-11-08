Falkland Islands lists Covid-19 as endemic, in the same manner as other viral illnesses

On Wednesday 29 June the Falkland Islands King Edward Memorial Hospital, KEMH, announced that as Covid-19 infection rates continued to be low, following the initial spike in cases seen in May 2022, Covid-19 is now considered endemic in the Falkland Islands.

Covid-19 is being viewed in the same manner as other viral illnesses and there will be times where we may see spikes in cases as new variants come along. However, there is no longer a requirement for patients to report their symptoms or positive test results to the KEMH.

The KEMH would like to remind people not to come to the hospital if you have any of the following symptoms:

• a new continuous cough

• a high temperature

• a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

• a sore throat

• diarrhea, vomiting or muscle aches and pains

However, if you are feeling very unwell and wish to speak to a nurse, please call reception on 28000 and ask for a call back from the Accident and Emergency Department.

It is important to remember the lessons we have all learned over the past few years; if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as Covid-19, and you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, you are advised to try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.