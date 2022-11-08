Falklands' war landing craft, wins 2022 Flagship Award of the Year

During the 1982 war, Foxtrot 8 played a crucial part, together with other amphibious craft, helping to take the Task Force off the ships, and onto the beach

Foxtrot 8 is one of the four vessels that won the 2022 Flagships of the Year Awards, for its public engagement program and media campaign in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict, according to Heritage Machines and National Historic Ships UK.

The Foxtrot 8 restoration process was completed last year, and she is now operating at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, where it’s available for harbor tours and private charters.

During the 1982 Falklands war, Foxtrot 8 played a crucial part, together with other amphibious craft. A Mk2 Landing Craft, Vehicle Personnel (LCVP), the Foxtrot 8 contributed to taking the task force off the ships, and onto the beach, for Liberation of the Falkland Islands. It also helped provide supplies and support ashore, and later transported a second brigade to the location.

This is the most famous operation in Foxtrot 8’s service, but it did much more than that. Built in 1964 in Dorset, it entered service onboard the assault ship HMS Fearless. Only 13 meters it was able to carry either 35 fully-equipped troops, or two lightweight Land Rovers. Throughout 19 years of service, this landing craft was active in the Nigerian Civil War, as well as in Grenada, Cyprus, and Lebanon.

In 1977, the Foxtrot 8 even made an appearance in the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me.” By 1983, all the Mk2 and 3 were replaced by the Mk4 LCVP. It was the end of service for the Foxtrot 8. Luckily, more than a decade later, it was purchased by a boat salvage yard, but many years would pass until funds were finally granted for its restoration.