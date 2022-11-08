Five Venezuelan officers killed in military plane crash

A Venezuelan military Cessna 208B crashed onto the runway at Puerto Ayacucho for reasons still under investigation

Venezuelan authorities have confirmed that five people died Sunday morning when a single-engined Cessna Caravan turboprop from the Bolivarian Military forces crashed in the town of Puerto Ayacucho, capital of Amazonas state (south).

The aircraft, which was performing a test flight for the Airborne Transport Group # 9 crashed onto the runway at the Cacique Aramare National Airport, killing all occupants, who were identified as Captain José Castillo, Captain Jeferson Aular, First Lieutenant Roberto Aponte, Lieutenant Santiago Collado, and Lieutenant Jesús Rivas.

Amazonas Governor Miguel Rodríguez extended a “fraternal embrace to the families and friends of the crew who had carried out hundreds of humanitarian missions throughout the Venezuelan jungle, assisting the indigenous peoples.”

Meanwhile, President Nicolas Maduro, who is in Egypt attending the COP27 Climate Summit, order a probe launched into the case.

”Citizen Nicolás Maduro Moros, Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Commander-in-Chief of the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Forces), has ordered to initiate the corresponding investigations in order to determine the possible causes of the incident,“ the Venezuelan Government said in a statement.

Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino López explained that ”the Air Accident Investigation Board” was handling the case.