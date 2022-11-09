Exports of Chilean fruit looking at bright future ahead

In 1974, only 2.5 % of Chile's exports were of agriculture, forestry, and fishing products

Chile's Federation of Fruit Producers of Chile (Fedefruta) has reported exports this season could be “very good for everyone,” thanks to favorable weather, it was reported Wednesday.

“This year we see more fruit in the field, there is a strong increase, and it can be a very good season for everyone,” Fedefruta President Jorge Valenzuela was quoted by Xinhua as saying during a visit Tuesday at Santiago's International Arturo Merino Benítez Airport cargo terminal.

“We can be optimistic” about shipping fruit exports by air “because this season the logistics conditions” have improved after the COVID-19 pandemic, Valenzuela explained while highlighting the existing “coordination between terminals, operators, and the Agricultural and Livestock Service.”

Santiago's airport logistics can handle around 600 tons of perishable products per day, it was explained. Fedefruta also pointed out that around 70% of the flights with this type of export are passenger aircraft, while the rest are freighters, which can carry four or five times more cargo.

Air shipment of fruits started in November and is expected to peak next month with early harvests, mainly of blueberries and cherries. In late September this year, Chile celebrated the start of the 2022-2023 cherry season together with dignitaries from China, the main b buyer for this kind of product. According to the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (Asoex), the country remains the world's leading cherry exporter.

Chile has also been reported to lead 28 categories of world shipments, according to the ProChile agency boosting sales abroad, which was created 48 years ago.

ProChile General Director Paulina Valderrama said in a statement that “these are 48 years of success, of constant support to companies, but also the country. Because if companies do well, Chile does well.”

“The last few years have not been easy, but ProChile has been at the forefront, adapting and diversifying its strategy in order to never stop reaching every corner of the world. Today we celebrate with the pride of doing things right,” she added.

“ProChile has as part of its strategic objectives the consolidation of work in promoting a more inclusive trade with women and native peoples at the center, but also more competitive in terms of sustainability, global value chains, and innovation,” Valderrama went on.

In 1974, 85 percent of Chile's exports were mining, mainly copper, and at that time only 2.5 % of the country's sales stemmed from agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

