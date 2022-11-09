Travel expenses to Falklands' Darwin Cemetery are not “abroad,” Argentine taxpayer cries

9th Wednesday, November 2022 - 23:04 UTC Full article

If the Malvinas are Argentine, expenses incurred there are not “abroad,” the retired airline pilot argued

An Argentine national who visited the Darwin Cemetery on the Falkland Islands to pay his respects to the combatants fallen in the 1982 war was outraged upon his return that his credit card was billing him the surcharges recently created by Superminister of Economy Sergio Massa for expenses abroad.

In addition to the 30% PAIS tax, a 45% payment on account of future income and wealth taxes have been introduced in October so that the amount in Argentine pesos consumers are charged for expenses above US$ 300 abroad -or within Argentina through the internet- exceeds the unofficial exchange rate between the local currency and that of the United States.

The measure sought to boost domestic tourism while keeping foreign currency from leaving the country and thus preserve the dwindling national reserves.

“It's crazy!,” cried Carlos, a 73-year-old retired airline pilot, according to the leading news outlet TN.

“I traveled to the islands for a personal feeling, I visit the Darwin cemetery to pay tribute to the Argentines who gave their lives to defend us. They are all in our hearts,” Carlos was quoted as saying.

“What they want to charge me is crazy. It is a contradiction because the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory. It is true that the flight is exempt from this tax, so the expenses incurred there should not be covered either,” Carlos, who now resides in the province of Entre Ríos, insisted.

TN also reported that the AFIP tax bureau had contacted Carlos to review his claim once his story went public.

(Source: TN)