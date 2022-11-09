Travel expenses to Falklands' Darwin Cemetery are not “abroad,” Argentine taxpayer cries

An Argentine national who visited the Darwin Cemetery on the Falkland Islands to pay his respects to the combatants fallen in the 1982 war was outraged upon his return that his credit card was billing him the surcharges recently created by Superminister of Economy Sergio Massa for expenses abroad.
In addition to the 30% PAIS tax, a 45% payment on account of future income and wealth taxes have been introduced in October so that the amount in Argentine pesos consumers are charged for expenses above US$ 300 abroad -or within Argentina through the internet- exceeds the unofficial exchange rate between the local currency and that of the United States.
The measure sought to boost domestic tourism while keeping foreign currency from leaving the country and thus preserve the dwindling national reserves.
“It's crazy!,” cried Carlos, a 73-year-old retired airline pilot, according to the leading news outlet TN.
“I traveled to the islands for a personal feeling, I visit the Darwin cemetery to pay tribute to the Argentines who gave their lives to defend us. They are all in our hearts,” Carlos was quoted as saying.
“What they want to charge me is crazy. It is a contradiction because the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory. It is true that the flight is exempt from this tax, so the expenses incurred there should not be covered either,” Carlos, who now resides in the province of Entre Ríos, insisted.
TN also reported that the AFIP tax bureau had contacted Carlos to review his claim once his story went public.
(Source: TN)
I travelled to the island to pay tribute to the men who gave their lives that were defending us ????Posted 22 hours ago +1
Just who were they defending ?, aggressive invaders more is more like it, indoctrination runs deep,
As an ex-commercial pilot he will, of course, have realised that he was in a different country when he had his passport stamped. He will also know that to fly to the Falkland Islands he would have, as a commercial pilot have to request permission to land in a foreign country.Posted 9 hours ago +1
Why did he visit Darwin Cemetery? I have been there many times and there are no military dead buried there.
Perhaps he should have read the stamp in his passport?Posted 8 hours ago +1