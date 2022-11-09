Ukraine grain exports down 30,7% compared to a year ago

Ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022/2023 season included 5.4 million tons of wheat, 7.7 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has exported 14.3 million tons of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7% from the 20.6 million tons shipped overseas at the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and closed off its neighbor’s Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50 million and 52 million tons of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tons in 2021 because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.