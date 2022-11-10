Falklands' preparations for major Remembrance commemoration next Sunday

10th Thursday, November 2022 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Photo: Nicholas Roberts / Penguin News

Parade diagram with designated areas and stands at Cross of Sacrifice.

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the arrangements and details for the coming Remembrance commemoration, which this Sunday will be counting with the participation of a great number of Falklands' Veterans on a special invitation tour of the Islands because of the fortieth anniversary of the Liberation. The ceremony will also be live stream events to the United Kingdom.

The Communications and Media Office is anticipating that due to a large number of attending media, designated media stands will be in use during the commemorations on Friday 11 at the Liberation Monument and on Sunday 13 November inside the Christchurch Cathedral and the Cross of Sacrifice.

At the Liberation Monument the stands will be located at the bottom North East side of the monument on the gravel area and on the top South West side of the back wall.

The media stand in Christchurch Cathedral will be at the back to the South-West corner near the Parish Hall. At the Cross of Sacrifice the stands will be located on the bottom North-West side and on the top South-East side of the monument.

This is to ensure that all local and international media have the opportunity to record and live stream the acts of remembrance and services, while remaining respectful to visiting guests and the local community.

The Communications and Media Office would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused. For more information please contact the Communications and Media Officer, Sally Heathman on 27400.