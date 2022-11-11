COP27 told Brazil in a hurry to start producing green hydrogen

“We cannot waste a single minute,” Gannoum explained

Brazilian dignitaries to the Conference of Parties 27 Climate Summit at the Egyptian Red Sea por of Sharm El-Sheikh announced that their country was in a hurry to start producing green hydrogen and electricity from wind turbines to be installed offshore.

“We need to accelerate the process of implementing clean energy projects because all countries want to lead this process,” said Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica) President Elbia Gannoum. Brazil is considered a world power regarding its ability to produce green hydrogen from wind energy generated by offshore wind turbines.

“Now we are going to work hard to have the first auction of the sea use tranche, which should happen next year,” Gannoum highlighted. The northeastern state of Ceará is expected to become the main producer of this fuel, with a hub plant in Porto do Pecém.

Gannoum explained that wind, marine, and green hydrogen were connected “but interdependent,” since the country has other renewable sources. “We have to attract investments; we cannot waste a single minute for the country to really take advantage of this opportunity.”

Earlier this week, the COP27 presidency submitted the Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda to “strengthen the resilience of 4 billion people living in the most climate-vulnerable communities by 2030” outlining 30 adaptation outcomes that can be adopted at a local level and represent “the first comprehensive global plan to bring together state and non-state actors behind a shared set of adaptation actions required by the end of this decade in five impact systems: food and agriculture, water and nature, coasts and oceans, human settlements and infrastructure, and including enabling solutions for planning and finance.”

