Remembrance Sunday Service 13 November in the Falklands, broadcast live to UK

The Government of the Falkland Islands has announced the arrangements for Sunday 13 November 2022, Remembrance Sunday, which on this occasion will be a very special Remembrance service since it will be broadcast live from the Falkland Islands, at 13:35 UK time.

The Annual Service of Remembrance, this year will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War (Armistice Day), but also as part of the Falklands 40th anniversary Liberation commemoration, and the presence in the Islands of over a hundred Veterans and next of kin, will have a very poignant significance.

According to the program, the Remembrance service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.30 am. Governor Alison Blake CMG, the Commander British Forces, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP, Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense and Keith Brown MSP, Cabinet Minister for Justice and Veterans, resident and visiting Veterans, together with Senior Officers of the Armed Services will be attending this Service.

The Service will be led by the Reverend Ian Faulds and other local ministers. During the Service a collection will be made for the Poppy Appeal. The congregation is requested to be seated in the Cathedral by 9.15 am. Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

At 10.35 the Parade, consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defense Force, Associations and Veterans (Resident and Visiting) will form up on Ross Road East and march into position at the Cross of Sacrifice. The flow of traffic will be controlled on Ross Road East in the B Slip and Stanley Cemetery area to facilitate this march.

Youth organizations will be present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

At 10.48 am Governor Blake CMG, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense will arrive at the Cross of Sacrifice. A short service will then be held and the Roll of Honor read out. There will be two minutes silence at approximately 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

The Governor, Ian Hansen MLA, Commander British Forces and Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense will lay wreaths. Others wishing to lay wreaths will then do so.

This is an important public occasion and it is earnestly hoped that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honoring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

Those arriving by vehicle at the Cross of Sacrifice should do so before 10:30 a.m. Drivers are requested to note that parking in the cordoned areas is not permitted and are asked to switch off their engines. The flow of traffic will be controlled, during the observance ceremony, at the junction of Snake Hill and James Street, the junction of Hebe Street with Ross Road and Ross Road East, east of the Cross of Sacrifice, in the vicinity of Lafone House.