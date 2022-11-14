Democrats retain grip of US Senate after Nevada's results

14th Monday, November 2022 - 09:49 UTC Full article

Cortez Masto's victory was by less than one percentage point

US President Joseph Biden's Democratic Party retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto's win against Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada was confirmed during the weekend.

Hence, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will only decide whether the ruling party stretches its prevalence in the Upper House.

Counting in Nevada was completed after several days of processing mail-in votes which ended up favoring Cortez Masto. Nevertheless, the Republican candidate Joe Lombardo won the governorship after ousting the Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Cortez Masto's victory came after that of fellow Democrat Mark Kelly in Arizona, where the race between gubernatorial hopefuls Kari Lake (R) and Katie Hobbs (D) is yet to be decided.

According to local media, the Latino vote was pivotal to Cortez Masto's win, who prevailed 64% to 34% within that ethnic group, it was reported, although her overall victory was by less than one percentage point.