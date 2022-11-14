Former Brazilian lawmaker gets 50-year jail term

Former Brazilian federal Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos has been sentenced to 50 years and 28 days in prison for the June 16, 2019, murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo.

The crime took place at the family's home in Niterói, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Court found the former deputy guilty of murder, with the aggravating factors of motive, use of cruel means and rendering the victim helpless.

The crime was motivated by the victim keeping strict control of the family finances and managing conflicts in a rigid manner, not allowing privileged treatment to those closest to the former deputy to the detriment of other members of the family of over 50 children, including biological, adopted and foster children.

Dos Santos was found guilty of planning the murder of her then-husband, convincing the perpetrator and the other defendants to participate in the crime, which was designed to look like a robbery.

The former lawmaker also financed the purchase of the gun used to kill Do Carmo and tipped off her accomplices of the victim's arrival at the place where he was shot to death.

The former legislator was also convicted of six previous attempts to poison her husband and other lesser charges.

The defense argued the conviction was returned “despite the lack of evidence” and vowed to appeal the sentence.

The trial of the former deputy and other accused began last Monday and lasted seven days until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dos Santos' daughter, Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, was also sentenced to 31 years, four months and 20 days in prison for triple murder, attempted murder in the first degree, and armed criminal association.

Her children André Luiz de Oliveira and Marzy Teixeira da Silva were acquitted, as was her granddaughter Rayane dos Santos Oliveira. Rayane is the adopted daughter of André and Simone, who have no blood ties despite being both Flordelis' children - Simone is her biological daughter and André her emotional son.

A gospel singer and pastor in her own ministry, Dos Santos was elected federal deputy in 2018 on behalf of the the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with great support from the faithful, becoming the most voted woman in the state of Rio de Janeiro in that ballot.

In November 2021, the Niterói Jury Tribunal had already sentenced Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, one of the former deputy's sons, to 33 years, 2 months, and 20 days in a closed prison regime for triple murder, illegal firearm carrying, use of a forged document, and armed criminal association. Flavio was accused of being the author of the gun shots that caused Pastor Anderson's death.

In the same session, Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, another son of Flordelis', was convicted of murder and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was singled out as the person responsible for acquiring the gun used in the pastor's murder.

In April this year, the Tribunal of Niterói convicted four other defendants: Adriano dos Santos Rodrigues, who is also Flordelis' son, to four years, six months and 20 days for use of ideologically false documents and armed criminal association; former MP Marcos Siqueira Costa, to five years and 20 days, and his wife Andrea Santos Maia, to four years, three months and ten days for the use of ideologically false documents twice, and armed criminal association;

Carlos Ubiraci Francisco da Silva, another of Dos Santos' sons, was also convicted in April for criminal association, to two years, two months, and 20 days. On April 28, he was released on parole.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)