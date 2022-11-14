Hundreds attended Remembrance Sunday commemoration in the Falklands

A view of residents attending the ceremony at the Cross of Sacrifice

As planned Remembrance Sunday, 13 November in the Falkland Islands was joined by a huge crowd of residents and broadcast live to the UK, since some 130 Falklands War Veterans and next of kin were in the Islands for the first time since the end of the conflict in 1982.

The commemoration started with a Remembrance service in Stanley's Christ Church cathedral led by Reverend Ian Faulds and other religious representatives with the attendance of Governor Alison Blake CMG, the Commander British Forces Commodore Jonathan Lett, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP, Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense and Keith Brown MSP, Cabinet Minister for Justice and Veterans, resident and visiting Veterans, together with Senior Officers of the Armed Services.

#RemembranceSunday in #Falklands provided us the opportunity to remember all those from all wars who never returned home, and those who suffer emotionally and physically as a result of conflict



The service was followed by a parade consisting of detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defense Force, Associations and Veterans (Resident and Visiting), who marched along Ross Road East and stood into position at the Cross of Sacrifice

At 10.50 Governor Blake CMG, Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Commander British Forces and other dignitaries arrived at the Cross of Sacrifice. A short service preceded the reading of the Roll of Honor. This was followed by two minutes silence at 11.00 am marked by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

The Governor, Roger Spink MLA, Commander British Forces and Minister for Defense People at the Ministry of Defense laid floral wreaths

In the afternoon from 14:00 to 16:00, visiting Falklands Veterans and next of kin together MLAs, dignitaries and top military officials were invited to a Garden Party, hosted by Government House.