Falklands' electricity price up from December first; power allowance scheme for households

16th Wednesday, November 2022 - 09:48 UTC Full article

During good moderate steady wind days, up to 40% of Falklands power is generated from eolic turbines

Due to the continued impact of increasing fuel prices, the Falkland Islands Government announced that in accordance with Regulation 10A of the Electricity Supply Regulations 1969, there will be a change in the price of electricity supplied to consumers.

From Thursday 1 December 2022 the price of electricity will increase from 29p to 39p per unit for all consumers. Pre-paid cards will then cost as follows:

• £5 card will increase to £ 10.26

• £10 card will increase to £ 20.52

• £20 card will increase to £ 41.04

• £50 card will increase to £102.60

Self-read forms will be sent to all customers with quarterly read meters and must be returned to the Public Works Department on or before Friday 9 December 2022. There will be no quarterly meter readings carried out at the end of December, however customers are welcome to send in a self-read form before the next quarterly readings at the end of March if required. For further information please contact admin@pwd.gov.fk or 27193.

We really encourage eligible households to apply for the temporary Household Power and Fuel Allowance which will be available from 1 December 2022 to 31 May 2023. The allowance is designed to assist households on low and middle incomes manage rising fuel and electricity prices. An allowance of £140/month (£840 over 6 months) is available to households with annual income up to approximately £43,200, with a partial allowance payable to those within a few hundred pounds of this threshold.

The Falkland Islands Government have been able to delay the electricity price increase to ensure that this support package would be in place for those who are eligible to access it.

To download the application form please visit https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../Household_Fuel_and_Power...

Alternatively, you can contact the Social Services Department on IncomeSupport.social@kemh.gov.fk or call 27296

The new electricity prices follows the increase in fuel, effective from this month, when the cost of diesel at the pump climbed from 99 pennies in October to £ 1,02 in November, the first time it was over a pound.

Likewise for kerosene, used for heating in many homes in the Falklands, which rose from 68 p a liter June/October to £ 1,19 this month, a 50p or 75% jump. The highest for kerosene was back in 2012 when it recorded 82p a liter.

Gareth Goodwin from Stanley Services said that the Russia/Ukraine War, sanctions on Russia and the knock on effect from the pandemic can be attributed for the current oil and gas situation. Particularly many refineries ceased to operate during the pandemic, and not all are back in production, with a special delay in elaboration of distilled products.