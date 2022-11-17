Argentine President felt “scared” due to his health problem

17th Thursday, November 2022 - 10:16 UTC Full article

“I had a stomach problem that I have had for many years, but it had never manifested itself in this way,” Fernández explained

Before boarding his flight back to Buenos Aires via Madrid, Argentine President Alberto Fernández discussed the health issue that prevented him from appearing before the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and from which he managed to recover in time for a private meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Fernánddez had to cancel most of his G-20 schedule due to erosive gastritis resulting in low blood pressure for which he was taken to a local hospital. “The doctors asked me to please stop for a while,” he explained after his recovery.

He also admitted he was “scared.” He also thanked the many political leaders from Buenos Aires who telephoned him to inquire about his health, including Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK).

“I was scared. I thank them for their concern. It was a bad moment. I had a stomach problem that I have had for many years, but it had never manifested itself in this way, with my stomach bleeding,” said Fernández in a radio interview.

He was tested at the Bali hospital to check whether the bleeding had stopped.

“It was a bad moment that also restricted my agenda because stress and nerves had a lot to do with it and the doctors asked me to please stop a little, so I limited everything I could,” said the President.

“When I return [to Buenos Aires], we will carry out more careful studies, but the quick recovery is a reassuring fact, which we were able to show quickly,” he also pointed out.

The latest medical report from the Presidential Medical Unit, signed by Doctor Federico Saavedra, stated that Fernández was evolving favorably and that he had resumed his activities “under due [medical] control.”