Argentine SMEs told about advantages of Shanghai Hub

18th Friday, November 2022

Argentine small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the Patagonian province of Chubut were briefed this week about the opportunities offered by the Chinese market, through a virtual chat that focused on the operation of the “Logistics Hub” the South American country has in Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

According to the Chinese outlet, SMEs with the capacity to export mainly fishery products such as shrimp, squid, and seafood, and fruits such as cherries, produced in this Patagonian region have interacted with managers and operators of the Shanghai logistics center to start their insertion into the Asian giant's market. The SMEs from Chubut also learned about the opportunities for disseminating their products through the showroom spaces provided by the Hub.

The virtual event was organized by the Government of the Province of Chubut and the Argentine-Chinese Chamber of Production, Industry, and Commerce. Also attending it was Argentina's Consul in Shanghai, Luciano Tanto.

The Chinese managers underlined that Shanghai was a “reliable, solid and experienced platform” for Argentine products to enter the Asian country's market. ”The Hub establishes the need to (receive) new products, which are not yet so well known by Chinese consumers, such as the Argentine cherry, for example,“ said Jin Lin, a director of the platform.

About 50 Argentine companies have joined the Hub, bringing to the port of Shanghai products such as wines, yerba mate, seafood, beef, and olive oil among others. ”They are, in general, food products, although we are open to other products,“ the Chinese managers stressed.

Launched in 2018, the Argentina Hub in Shanghai offers regulatory and import services, logistics and warehousing, commercialization, and marketing, becoming the largest distribution platform for SME products in China, Xinhua also pointed out. The hub works with the commercial retail service chain called ”Xibarita”, with access to distributors in more than 30 provinces of the Asian country, it was also explained.

(Source: Xinhua)