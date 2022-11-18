“Huge thank you”, for the success of Veterans pilgrimage to Falklands

The success of the November 9/15 visit to the Falkland Islands of 130 Falklands Veterans and next of kin, has been underlined by the Chair of the 40th anniversary Committee and Governor Alison Blake. Letters of gratitude to all the Falkland Islanders for their generosity in hosting and caring for the visitors have been published in the Penguin News.

Phyl Rendell, Chair of the 40th Anniversary Committee wrote,

“Thank you to all hosts and drivers who assisted with ‘Corporate Veteran’ A huge thank you to all the hosts in Stanley who accommodated and cared for around 130 veterans, next of kin and companions during their visit around Remembrance weekend. Without your generosity the pilgrimage would not have been possible.

Thanks too for looking after our guests for an extra day and then delivering them to the FIDF Hall in the early hours of Tuesday to start their journey home. We are very grateful to Fiona Didlick for linking hosts with guests and keeping them informed of ever-changing information about flights.

Thank you to Jimmy Moffatt, Sean and Kelly for organizing so many capable drivers to take the guests out and around East Falkland on Saturday. Drivers came from as far afield as North Arm and Goose Green, to assist.

Thank you to ALL in the community who helped in so many ways to ensure that ‘Corporate Veteran’ was a success.

Governor Blake, said, ”I would like to recognize and thank publicly the 40th Committee and the entire Falklands community for the welcome, support and hard work that delivered an extraordinary operation in this past week.

No other small community could have responded in the way this one did to the challenge of hosting so many veterans and their family members at one time, ensuring a moving and fitting program. Every visitor I met has asked me to pass on their praise for the organization of their visit, for their programs and for the welcome from hosts and the people of the Falklands.

They have told me how touched, moved and in some cases overwhelmed they were by the support and generosity of everyone they met, not just at formal events but when out and about walking down the street or while shopping or getting a bite to eat. Many said that their trip exceeded all expectations on every level. In the words of one veteran to me “I came as a visitor, but I leave as a member of a generous and welcoming Falkland Island community”.