Princess Anne and Parliamentary Group at Falklands' Liberation Monument for Act of Remembrance

18th Friday, November 2022 - 09:33 UTC Full article

Princess Anne at alklands' Liberation Memorial (Pic Lisa Watson Penguin News)

Princess Anne, King Charles III sister, and a group of MPs, are currently in the Falkland Islands and the following arrangements have been made for Friday 18 November 2022 to enable Her Royal Highness and the All Party Parliamentarian Group to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The Act of Remembrance will be supported by detachments representing the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Falkland Islands Defense Force. The program is as follows:

09.45, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the All Party Parliamentarians and Veterans Groups will position themselves at the Liberation Monument.

At 10.05am Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Her Excellency the Governor, and the Commander British Forces will arrive at the Liberation Monument. A short service will then be held. There will be two minutes silence at approximately 10.11am. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths.

Gilbert House points out the significance of the public occasion and earnestly hopes that as many members of the community as possible will attend this observance ceremony and play an equal part in honoring and remembering all those who have given their lives for the peace and freedom we enjoy today. It is appropriate for medals to be worn on this occasion.

Earlier this month Falklands Governor Alison Blake CMG announced Prince Anne's visit to the Falklands between November 17 and 22. Her Royal Highness has visited the Falklands on several occasions, including South Georgia.