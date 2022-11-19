COP 27 to go on at least until Sunday

World delegates seem unable to iron out their differences regarding measures to curb gas emissions

World dignitaries gathered at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP 27) Climate Change Summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh have agreed to extend their sessions for the weekend after no conclusive agreement was reached before Friday's closing day activities.

A document sent to the heads of delegations by the organizers mentioned the extension of transportation and food services originally scheduled to end on Nov. 18.

The communication was interpreted as a sign that the negotiating teams will have services until midnight Sunday. This extension was taken for granted in light of the lack of progress in the negotiations on key issues such as loss and damage, financing, and adaptation.

Spain's Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera had mentioned Thursday that negotiations would be extended “at least until Saturday” due to the number of issues that remained undetermined. COP27 Chairman Sameh Shoukry finally announced Friday that negotiators would have an additional day Saturday to iron out their differences and reach an agreement.

On Nov. 17, the UN Climate Agency published the first draft of what could be the general agreement of the climate summit, which serves as a basis for the ongoing negotiations. But many objections have already been raised, such as the phasing out of fossil fuels.

The COP 25 and COP 26 meetings in Madrid and Glasgow also needed to be extended due to the lack of consensus in the final agreements.

The European Union's offer submitted Thursday seeks to push for increased mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Egyptian presidency released a draft agreement Friday, which, however, does not offer a firm proposal on that matter.

The EU's initiative included a commitment to immediately launch a new loss and damage response fund with contributions from the most developed countries, as well as from the biggest emitters, which meant China would also have to pay, thus sparking rs from the biggest emitters, which meant China would also have to pay, thus sparking rejection. Countries should also peak emissions by 2025 and end fossil fuels, not just coal, in line with last year's Glasgow Pact.

Shoukry recalled to attendees that COP27 has a “real impact” on people's lives. “We should always keep this in mind,” he stressed.

