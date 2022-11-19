Princess Anne leads Remembrance ceremony at Falklands Liberation Memorial

19th Saturday, November 2022 - 06:46 UTC Full article

Princess lays a floral wreath at the Liberation Memorial

Busy agenda for Princess Anne on her first day of activities in the Falkland Islands, where she arrived on Thursday for a six-day visit. In a beautiful sunny Friday morning Princess Royal, marked the 40th anniversary of the Falklands' conflict with a special wreath-laying ceremony at the 1982 Liberation Memorial in Stanley.

She was accompanied at the Remembrance ceremony by her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Also attending Falklands's governor Alison Blake CMG and Commander of the British Forces, Commodore Jonathan Lett.

At the Act of Remembrance the Princess Royal met with Falklands Veterans and with members of the All Party Parliamentarian Group, also currently in the Falklands, invited as part of the 40th anniversary commemorations.

A significant crowd of Falklands residents turned out to follow the ceremony at the Liberation Memorial. The Princess has visited the Falklands on several occasions and is a popular figure in the Islands.

The Princess and her spouse also met with Legislative Assembly and visited the primary and secondary schools in the City of Stanley to hear about the education facilities on the Islands. She later arrived at Falkland College as patron of City & Guilds.

Later in the morning the UK Parliament delegation held discussions with the elected members of the Falklands Legislative Assembly, which is the autonomous government of the Islands, deciding on all matters with the exception of defense and in consultation with London on foreign policy.