Netherlands fishermen complain fuel compensations are “far too low”

21st Monday, November 2022 - 22:29 UTC Full article

According to the Dutch Fishermen's Union, “a large cutter that fishes for flatfish can use 10,000 Euros worth of fuel per week,” a spokesperson said

The Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) announced on 15 November that the fisheries sector will also receive support due to the high fuel costs. Fishermen's organizations call it a first step because the compensation is far too low.

The Netherlands fishing industry has long struggled with high energy costs. Many cutters stay aside because this is cheaper than going out. That is why the Ministry of LNV came up with a special financial allowance for fishermen . An entrepreneur can receive a one-off maximum of € 30,000 over a period of three tax years.

The Dutch Fishermen's Union (Vissersbond) considers this amount to be far too low. “A large cutter that fishes for flatfish can use 10,000 Euros worth of fuel per week,” a spokesperson for the union told NOS news media . “Then you can go three weeks ahead.” According to the fishermen's union, the European rules offer room for much more support.

The fishermen's organization Eendracht Maakt Kracht (EMK) also thinks the scheme is far too low. “As a fishery, you don't want to come across as sour or dissatisfied, but the promised support is simply insufficient to keep the food sector afloat at sea,” the Facebook page reads . “Certainly given the other threats. We have not yet heard any redeeming words from the minister about the crucial future prospects.”

