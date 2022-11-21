Princess Anne visits MPC and meets Falklands' residents at a reception

Princess Anne during her third day in the Falkland Islands was at Mount Pleasant Complex, where she was able to meet military staff from the different services and observe much of the equipment deployed to ensure the defense of the Islands and the security of the international airport, the air bridge linking with UK.
Since on Saturday 19 November MPC was also open for Community Day, Princess Anne was able to meet some of the local residents who took the opportunity to visit the base and enjoy many of the amenities organized by the military.
The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral also met with former Zimbabwean de miners who helped clear the Islands of the thousands of mines left behind by the retreating Argentine forces in 1982.
The royal couple recognized the significant role played by the Zimbabwe experts in clearing minefields, during several summer seasons, until the Islands were finally declared free of this terrible weapon in November 2020, and many banned areas, after almost four decades, were again opened of locals to enjoy. Many of the deminers have since decided to make the Falklands their home,
Finally in the evening the Princess Royal attended a reception al Government House to meet members of the Falklands community
