Messi's Argentina dealt major blow in World Cup opener

23rd Wednesday, November 2022 - 08:38 UTC Full article

Brazilian fans celebrated their arch-rivals' 2-1 loss to underdogs Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi's Argentina was dealt a major upset Tuesday after losing 2-1 to underdogs Saudi Arabia in their opening game at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The South Americans took the lead when Messi netted a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Argentina had been granted the chance following a Video Assisted Referee (VAR) review, the same tool that would prove lethal as three other scorings were disallowed through the same mechanism, which eventually gave the Asians the chance to score through Saleh Al Sheri and Salem Al Dawsari three and eight minutes into the second half.

Hence, Argentina's unbeaten streak stood at 36 matches, one short of Roberto Mancini's Italy record of 37.

In the other Group C game Tuesday, Mexico's keeper Memo Ochoa was the Man of the Match by saving a penalty kick from Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski for a goalless draw with Poland. Although he is considered one of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski is yet to score a goal at the World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

While Saudi Arabia decreed a public holiday to celebrate Tuesday's achievement, Brazilians also celebrated the loss of their arch-rivals by donning jerseys reading “Don't Cry For Me Argentina” and with recurrent postings on social media admitting their second-favorite World Cup pleasure was seeing Messi's team lose.

“There are three things that bring joy to any Brazilian: 1. Barbecue 2. Holidays 3. Argentine crying,” one fan wrote. The Argentine flag was also redesigned replacing the sun in the center with a yellow “sobbing” emoji.

“Does SCHADENFREUDE mean 'Argentina got screwed' in German?” wrote another social media wit.

”Argentina's loss may have been a big 'zebra,' (upset) but unfortunately for us, better not to even remember our greatest shame, right?“ tweeted another Brazilian who is still unable to shake off the memories of his national team's 7-1 loss to Germany in 2014.

In Buenos Aires, a local fan commented that if Saudi Arabia was enjoying a holiday Wednesday for their team's win, Argentina could too have a ”banking holiday“ next Monday if ”La Scaloneta“ is eliminated during the weekend after they clash with Mexico Saturday because the administration of President Alberto Fernández would have no joy with which to cover the plight of thousands of Argentines who are enduring inflation near 100% with earnings nowhere near matching the price increases.

Football also made the news Tuesday after English top league club Manchester United announced it was parting ways with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who admitted it was ”the right time to seek a new challenge.” Ronaldo's departure seemed inevitable after some comments he made during an interview that were detrimental to Manchester United. Portugal will start their World Cup campaign against Ghana Thursday.

In another World Cup action Tuesday, Denmark and Tunisia drew 0-0 and France crushed Australia 4-1.