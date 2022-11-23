Son of Chilean rebel group leader arrested after arson attacks

The CAM group was found to have had a drone to be used during their attacks

Chilean authorities have arrested a son of Coordinadora Arauco Malleco (CAM) leader Héctor Llaitul, it was reported in Santiago.

Pelentaro Llaitul was involved in arson attacks in Temuco, after which he was placed in custody together with four of his alleged accomplices.

Héctor Llaitul and his son Ernesto are already in detention for similar actions.

Pelentaro and his group attacked vehicles and forestry machinery in La Araucanía and then escaped in a stolen van to La Serena where they entered a farm to continue their spree.

Five suspects were arrested after a shootout with law enforcement officers. In one of the attacks, CAM propaganda material was seized.

Chilean prosecutors explained that one of the five detainees identified himself as

Pelentaro Llaitul's “identity has been corroborated through the biometric system, but the precise corroboration through fingerprints will be obtained in the next few hours,” Prosecutor Roberto Garrido told reporters.

“These acts in which these people have participated affected forestry machinery, and trucks, and are also linked to the theft of motor vehicles,” Garrido went on.

Pelentaro, 19, is Héctor's youngest son and has become the third member of the Llaitul clan to fall into the hands of the police. Héctor Llaitul was arrested in August and is facing timber theft and other charges, while Ernesto is in pre-trial detention for arson and attempted murder.

According to Chilean media, Pelentaro would be the fifth and last son from Héctor's marriage with Pamela Pezoa. He was first arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, for having participated in a gas station robbery in Concepción.

At least seven people carried out the attack at kilometer 26 on the road to the La Serena farm sector, where they destroyed a private forestry camp and a three-quarter truck equipped for firefighting.

Garrido also told reporters that among the items retrieved from the detainees was a drone, which would prove the “level of planning” the CAM group had.