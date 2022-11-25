Brazil off to a good start in Qatar



Lula and Janja watched the game from their São Paulo home

Brazil might be on course for their sixth football World Cup title, or at least the fans believe so after a convincing 2-0 victory over Serbia in the second Group G match played in Qatar Thursday.

Two goals from Richarlison at the Lusail Stadium gave the South Americans a moment of joy that was marred by Neymar leaving the pitch visibly in pain with an ankle injury that might jeopardize his appearances in future engagements.

Post-match medical reports confirmed Neymar had a problem in his right ankle and team doctors will need to wait and see how the issue evolves. “We have to wait 24 hours, 48 hours to have a clearer idea,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. striker Richarlison admitted that after his performance Thursday “my childhood dream came true,” but recalled that the team needed Neymar at full strength for the next match.

He described his second goal as “undoubtedly one of the best of my career.”

After the victory, Brazilians crowded the streets in every major city nationwide. They were all wearing the national team's yellow jersey. In Rio de Janeiro, people flocked to Copacabana Beach, while in São Paulo, fans watched the game at Vale do Anhangabaú.

Also joining the celebrations from home were President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and future First Lady Janja, who watched the game from their São Paulo home, where the PT leader is recovering from throat surgery.

“Today the competition for the hexa begins. Let's wear our green and yellow shirt, wear it with great pride and follow the Seleção. Our shirt has the colors of our flag, which represents 215 million Brazilians. Let's cheer together for Brazil,” Lula had posted on social media.

“Brazil will be champions because it has been 20 years since we won a title. The team is good. We have three teams that can hinder us. England, which is very good, Spain, which is doing well, and France, which is the last world champion. But I think God will help us this time and we will be world champions,” Lula added.

Brazil's next match will be next Monday against Switzerland, who beat Cameroon 1-0 in the other Group G game Thursday.