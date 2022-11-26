Argentina's Lower House passes zero-alcohol for drivers bill

Argentina's Lower House has this week passed a zero-alcohol-while-driving bill which still needs to go through the Senate to become a fully enforceable norm.

As per the new wording approved by 195 lawmakers, rejected by 19, and which also had 4 abstentions, the acceptable amount of alcohol per liter of blood is to be reduced from 0.5 to 0 milligrams.

The rule already applies in seven provinces and 12 localities nationwide, where better results in terms of traffic accidents have been achieved, according to Télam.

“This law, which has to do with the accident rate resulting from consumption, comes to repair, at least a little, the great loss suffered by many families,” said Frente de Todos (FdT) lawmaker Jimena López, the Deputy Chairwoman of the House's Transport Committee.

“The norm comes to put a limit to the speculation of a drink or two. Consumption has an impact and affects the faculties,” she added.

Committee Chairman Jorge Rizzotti of the opposition Radical Civic Union (UCR) underlined that the modification was “a strong step in a long road” which entails a cultural change.

“It intends to fight against road violence and to configure a practice of conscience and citizen responsibility,” he added. He also insisted that the new measure sought to foster “respect for oneself, others, and Mother Earth.”

“Relatives and organizations exposed their tragic stories of preventable death as a result of drunk driving. There are too many families who have lost their loved ones to drunk drivers,” he also pointed out.

The Senate is expected to introduce some amendments before passing the bill.