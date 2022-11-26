Falklands celebrates Multicultural Day at Goose Green

One of the events Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence much enjoyed during their visit to the Falkland Islands was the colorful and festive display for the Falklands Multicultural Day 2022 at Goose Green.

The Food Fest event, which was planned six months ago said organiser Stacy Bragger, was situated this time outside of Stanley, at Goose Green - on a very sunny Saturday - November 19 and was exceedingly well attended with a large crowd from the moment it opened.

Tables comprised of food from Chile, the Falklands, Jamaica, Nepal, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, St Helena, Turkey, Uruguay, USA, Wales and Zimbabwe.

Stacy said that following on the success of the first event last March, a Cultural Falklands Charity was started, and will be reediting the event annually, bringing together the cultural background of some sixty different nationalities that now call the Falklands their home and are part of the local community.