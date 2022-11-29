Chile targets Brazil to promote and expand exports

Salmon and trout sales to Brazil generated US$ 673 million between January and October, up 12.4% from the same period last year.

Chile is renewing its strategy to increase and diversify exports to the largest economy and market in South America. Spearheaded by ProChile, an arm of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the plan is to expand its network in Brazil with new offices in Brasília and Belo Horizonte.

The strategy includes strengthening digital avenues to increase trade and market events to promote an export basket that ranges from olive oil to pork, onion, garlic and the classic wines item.

However the goal of diversifying exports will not make ProChile lose track of the country’s flagship in Brazil. Salmon and trout sales, which currently lead the list, generated US$ 673 million between January and October, up 12.4% from the same period last year.

In terms of agribusiness exports, Brazil is Chile’s third-largest export destination. The US leads with US$ 5.4 billion in the first ten months of this year, representing a growth of 29.9%, according to data from ProChile.

Wines, another Chilean export to Brazil, sales increased 4,5% to US$ 159 million in the first ten months of the year, with a jump in purchases of sparkling wines, a modest demand until this year.

For ProChile, it would also be possible to increase sales of onion and garlic to Brazil, which is already the second-largest consumer of these items; exports totaled more than US$ 10 million and US$ 4 million, respectively, in the first ten months of the year.

Other agriculture produce won't be easy since Brazil is a powerhouse and farmers are well organized to prevent market access. Overall Brazil it Chile's fourth most important destination for its exports including minerals.