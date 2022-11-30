Leaders of the attack US Congress found guilty of “seditious conspiracy”

US Department of Justice argued the Oath Keepers “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion”

United States far-right Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes, was found guilty on Tuesday of “seditious conspiracy” along with one lieutenant, Kelly Meggs, for their roles in the US Capitol riot raid on 6 January last year.

They are the first people in nearly three decades to be tried and found guilty of the Civil War-era charge.

Over the two month-long trial, the US Department of Justice argued the Oath Keepers “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion” and those at trial were involved in “plotting to oppose by force the government of the United States.”

Rhodes and Meggs were tried alongside Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell. They were the first of nearly 800 people arrested for their involvement in the January 6 attack to be put on trial for such serious offenses.

All five were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding but the latter three were acquitted of the sedition charges.

During the trial jurors heard how Rhodes discussed the prospect of a “bloody” civil war and warned that his followers may have to “rise up in insurrection” to defeat Biden.

The charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyer, James Lee Bright, said Rhodes intends to appeal the ruling. in his testimony Rhodes admits taking over the Congress building “was not part of our mission” but a number of Oath Keepers nevertheless went “off-mission.”