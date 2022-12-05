COVID-19 infections 280% up in Argentina

Health ministers Vizzotti and Kreplak spoke in favor of returning to facemasks in closed settings

Argentine health authorities reported Sunday a 280% increase in COVID-19 infections in one week, with 12,609 new detections and 9 deaths, a 12.5% increase.

Health Ministry data dated Nov. 27 showed 3,323 new infections, which already signaled an increase above 120% from the two previous weeks. The number of positive cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,739,856, and the number of deaths is 130,034.

There are currently 247 patients hospitalized nationwide in ICU for any disease, not necessarily COVID-19, which represents 41% of the country's total of beds in public and private facilities.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti admitted that “the cases of COVID-19 have been increasing for the last four weeks. And from the previous week to this one, they did so 3.8 times... For now, the increase in cases has not translated into a significant increase in hospitalizations or deaths. This is because the protection afforded by the vaccines is very strong.”

She insisted that “the best way to maintain that protection is with a booster dose: that is why it is so important what has been observed with the increase in the application of boosters in vaccination stations nationwide. We must continue on this path”.

According to Vizzotti, ”those who were last vaccinated more than four months ago can get a new dose. The booster (whether the first, second or third) is especially important for those over 50 years of age and for people with risk conditions... in addition, it is good to resume the cross ventilation of environments, the use of masks in closed spaces and the frequent washing of hands... if you have respiratory symptoms, it is important that you do not participate in any activity with other people. Stay at home until 24 hours after the symptoms have subsided, to reduce the chances of transmission... the current situation is incomparable with the one we lived in when there were no vaccines yet. That is why, every time they ask if there are going to be restrictions, we answer 'no' and we continue to work with all the provinces to respond, as always.“

According to Argentina's Health Ministry, the number of deaths went up by 12.5% compared to last week, when 8 deaths were reported. Last week, 2 people died in the province of Buenos Aires, 2 in the City of Buenos Aires, 1 in Entre Ríos, 1 in Neuquén, and 2 in Tierra del Fuego.

Buenos Aires Province Health Minister Nicolás Kreplak has warned about the ”significant“ increase of coronavirus cases during the last 3 weeks and remarked that ”it is important that we complete the vaccination schedules that correspond to each group, including all the reinforcements“ and asked people ”not to slacken.“

”We are observing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases during the last 3 weeks. In the last seven days, the increase was more than 100% compared to the previous week. Not to worry. But do take care,” Kreplak wrote on his official Twitter account.

Kreplak also spoke in favor of the return of facemasks in closed settings.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, the total number of doses applied amounts to 110,686,150, of which 41,054,394 received one dose, 37,907,790 two doses, 3,158,736 an additional one, 21,848,529 the first booster, 6,383,721 the second, and 331,582 the third, while the vaccines distributed to the jurisdictions amount to 118,415,142 and those donated reached 5,083,000.