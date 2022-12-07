Independence, one of three viable options for the future of Wales, “landmark” report for Plaid Cymru

The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, considers three viable options for the Wales, including independence

As happened with Scotland struggling to obtain a second chance for an independence referendum, in Wales following a deal between the Welsh Labor government and Plaid Cymru, an independent commission will examine three viable options for the future of the country including independence.

According to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, set up last year, an interim report concludes that the current system of devolution has “significant problems” and is not “viable”.

The Welsh government said “our constitutional structures have a direct impact on the quality of services we all rely on”.

Plaid Cymru has called the report “a landmark” for recognizing that independence “is a credible and viable way forward,” but Welsh Conservatives criticized the Commission as “a waste of time and resources”.

Since it was set up, the commission has heard evidence from constitutional experts, political parties, charities and community groups.

The Commission report says the “pressure points” on the current system included “an imbalance of power” between the UK and Welsh governments, and the “fragility” of their relationship, and found the way Wales is currently governed is “not suitable”.

The three options for change which the report identified will be examined in greater detail in the next phase of the commission's work.

Option one was “entrenching devolution”, which would change the legal relationship between the Senedd and UK Parliament “to protect against unilateral changes” by the government in London. It could also involve arguing for more powers for Wales, including over the justice system, welfare, employment, broadcasting and railways.

Option two would be a “federal structure”, which would involve setting up regional governments in England, as well as changing the relationship between the UK government and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, using a written constitution.

Option three would be independence where Wales would become a sovereign country able to join international bodies, like the United Nations.

The report said each option “raised fundamental questions” and that the commission would “seek more detailed and comprehensive evidence so that we can test these options with the public”.

When the final report comes next year, the commission is not expected to recommend any one of the three options.

The UK government's support would be required for any substantial change to the position of Wales in the UK.

The Welsh government welcomed the report, and said: “We are committed to ensuring Wales has a strong future, which works for all of us.”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the significance of the report “cannot be overstated”.

“Plaid Cymru believes that only independence can deliver the greener, and stronger economic future, and fairness that the communities of Wales urgently need and deserve,” he said.