Councillors of Portsmouth and Whitby visiting the Falklands

MLA Birmingham with Linda Wild from Whitby

The Falkland Islands City of Stanley is twinned with Whitby and Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, and this week the mayors of both cities are visiting the Islands as part of the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falklands in 1982.

The elected autonomous government of the Falklands represented by the elected Legislative Assembly said it was pleased to welcome Councillor Hugh Mason, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and Councillor Linda Wild, Town Mayor of Whitby this week.

“With a shared history, Stanley is fortunate to be twinned with both Portsmouth and Whitby and we hope to build on opportunities to support our common interests”.

MLA John Birmingham received the two distinguished visitors at Gilbert House and commented ”It was an absolute pleasure to meet with the Mayors of Whitby & Portsmouth Mayor Linda Wild & Lord Mayor Hugh Mason who are currently visiting Falklands as part of our 40th anniversary commemorations/celebrations.