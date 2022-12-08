Production of last Boeing 747 completed - the end of an era

The Boeing 747 first flew for the now-defunct Pan Am and TWA

After 53 years of non-stop production, aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced the completion of the last unit of the 747 models, which shall be delivered to her buyers in January of 2023.

The 747 was the first twin-aisle airliner and revolutionized air travel due to its large capacity at a time Europe was focusing on speed via the now phased-out Concorde of supersonic capabilities.

“For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this airplane will continue to fly around the world for years to come,” said Kim Smith, Boeing vice president and general manager for the 747 and 767 programs.

Since its launch in 1969, a total of 1,574 units were built for cargo and passenger travel. The model was also chosen by NASA to transport the Columbia and Atlantis space shuttles.

In recent years, the 747 began to lag behind other models because its four engines are too fuel-demanding when compared to newer models. There are only 44 Boeing 747s used for commercial passenger travel today, 25 of which belong to Lufthansa, while 314 air freighters are still flying around.

The last Boeing 747 to leave the company's plant is to be delivered to Atlas Air for cargo operations in early 2023.

The assembly plant is located in Everett, United States, and was specially built in 1967 for the Boeing 747 model. The facilities will be readapted for the building of other models, it was reported.

