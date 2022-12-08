SARS on the rise in Brazil, Fiocruz data shows

COVID-19 accounted for nearly 77% of the SARS cases nationwide

Brazilian health authorities have reported an increase in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (SARS) in 22 states and the Federal District, where three out of every four detections were of COVID-19.

According to the Infogripe Bulletin, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), an upward trend was detected in 23 units of the federation.

The study released Thursday updates the national scenario, with data for the week of November 27 to December 3. The growth of SARS is predominant in the adult population and especially among those over 60 years of age.

The states with an increase in hospitalizations over the past six weeks are from everywhere in the country but all exceptions are in the northern region: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, and Pará.

The states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, on the other hand, which are among those first affected by the current wave of infections, present a scenario of a slowdown in the growth rate and the formation of a stable level.

COVID-19 accounted for 76.7% of SARS cases nationwide in the last four weeks, according to an evaluation that considers only the cases in which respiratory viruses were detected. In the analysis of SARS deaths, the prevalence of covid-19 reaches 94%.

Infogripe coordinator Marcelo Gomes insisted on the importance of prevention measures, especially because the holiday season increases coronavirus exposure. Besides updating their vaccination schemes, people were encouraged to wear safety protection masks in environments of higher exposure. (Source: Agencia Brasil)