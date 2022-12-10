Argentina reaches Qatar semifinals after cliffhanger win on penalties over The Netherlands

Dibu Martínez was the hero of the night

Lionel Messi's Argentina set up a semifinal date with Croatia at the 2022 Qatar football World Cup with a 4-3 win over The Netherlands on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Argentina surged to a 2-0 lead with goals from Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute following assistance from Messi, who made it 2-0 from the spot 28 minutes after the interval. Dutch coach Louis van Gaal fielded additional forwards at the expense of a defense that was no longer required to go all out for an equalizer which eventually came from Wout Weghorst in the tenth and last minute of stoppage time. Weghorst, a substitute who had already been yellow-carded while still at the bench, had narrowed the gap in the 83rd minute.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu gave out a record 17 yellow cards.

During the 30-minute extra time, Argentina took the initiative yet again and was even on the brink of avoiding the penalty shootout when Enzo Fernández hit the frame.

Argentina's keeper Dibu Martínez became the South American squad's hero by saving the first two shots from the European team's Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in the tie-breaking series.

Fernández then squandered Argentina's first chance to clinch victory when he missed his shot which would have resulted in an unsurmountable 4-2 lead. Luuk de Jong extended The Netherland's agony by tying the series at three before Lautaro Martínez sealed it for the South American champions. Also netting their shots were Messi, Montiel, and Leandro Paredes on the Argentine side, and Weghorst, and Teun Koopmeiners for the European team

Argentina will face Croatia Tuesday who had eliminated favorites Brazil earlier Friday also on penalties.