Electric car company signs dealership agreement in Chile

10th Saturday, December 2022 - 10:21 UTC Full article

BYD started as a battery manufacturer and has evolved into other areas such as automobiles, rail transport, new energy, and electronics - 430 BYD electric buses run daily in Santiago

Astara Chile signed an alliance with BYD whereby the Spanish distributor will market and distribute BYD electric passenger vehicles in the South American country starting in the first quarter of 2023, it was announced this week in Santiago.

The agreement seeks to position BYD as a leading brand of electric vehicles in Chile as the South American country transitions towards the new mobility matrix. BYD currently has over 430 buses operating in Santiago.

Among the models to be made available are the Tang EV and Han EV electric cars, which offer autonomies of more than 400 kilometers and use BYD-built Blade batteries.

The Tang EV is an SUV with a capacity for 7 passengers and driving assistance systems. It has a range of around 400 kilometers. The Han EV is a 4WD sedan featuring reversible charging that may have an autonomy of up to 602 kilometers.

“In Astara, we are firmly committed to sustainability and bet on vehicles that help us evolve towards sustainable mobility,” Astara Latam General Manager Francisco Urzúa said at the signing of the agreement this week in Santiago.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and president of BYD America said the company seeks to be a long-term partner in Chile's transformation towards green mobility.

BYD is a multinational high-tech company, which now has a diverse business scope spanning automobiles, rail transport, new energy, and electronics. It is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce the world's dependence on fossil fuels.

The Chinese firm BYD started as a battery manufacturer and has evolved into other areas. “As advocates of sustainability, we seek to be a long-term partner in the transformation of the country towards green mobility,” Li also said.