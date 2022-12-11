Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President-elect Lula da Silva.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week reiterated his congratulations following President-elect Lula da Silva’s victory in Brazil’s election in October, and both leaders agreed on the importance of promoting democratic values.

They discussed plans to strengthen cooperation to address shared priorities, including expanding the work they do to preserve the planet’s natural resources.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of taking action to reverse forest loss, and the President-elect updated the Prime Minister on his plans to preserve biodiversity and transition to a greener economy.

The leaders wished each other good luck in their respective upcoming World Cup matches. However Brazil was eliminated by Croatia and England is waiting for France